Lagos supplementary poll: Aggrieved voters attack, bar journalists

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Some voters in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos, yesterday, attacked and barred journalists from covering the supplementary election for House of Representatives seat in some polling unit.

They argued that the presence of journalists at their polling units were unnecessary, saying, you all must leave.

Vanguard gathered that some journalists that declined their warning were rescued by the policemen attached to the polling units.

ALSO READ: Dousing tension in our electoral process

One of the major polling unit where the drama ensued was unit 002, Turner Street in Ward 10, Mosafejo axis of the constituency.

According to the aggrieved electorates, “we do not want publicity. Don’t take our picture or video because your presence is not needed here. Just leave here.”

Residents narrated that the journalists were forced to leave when it became obvious that the aggrieved voters are not ready to shift ground.

Meanwhile, residents commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prompt distribution of electoral materials to the 71 polling units.

An agent of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at PU 081located at Asibejoye Street of Ward 05, Mr Raphael Obot, lamented that the exercise was marred by violence after some thugs deployed to the community.

He said: “The process at earlier stage was peaceful but along the line it was disrupted by thugs but police intervention quelled the uproar.

“I think we should allow people to decide who govern or lead them,” Obot added. In his remark, the APC Supervisor at PU 085, Oguntokun St. in Ward 05, Mr Ademola Olagbenro, expressed satisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the election.

“The conduct was peaceful and I am satisfied with the result. People came out to vote. There is no violence,” Olagbenro said.