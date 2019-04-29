Lagos Assembly: Last PDP member defects to APC

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Barely one month to the expiration of the 8th Assembly, the only member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Dipo Olorunrinu on Monday formally defected to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress,APC.

The letter to this effect was read at the plenary by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni.

In the letter which was titled, “Letter of defection from PDP to APC,” the lawmaker apologized for his late defection, saying “I sincerely apologize that the defection is coming now. I ask for mercy.”

Olorunrinu who is representing Amuwo Odofin I, stated that he had now seen reasons to join his other colleagues from PDP who had dumped the party for APC, saying “As a young progressives minded politician, I realign with APC.”

He expressed delight over the leadership qualities of the National leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and a senior member of the House who is a Senator-elect, Hon. Sikiru Osinowo.

In his comments on the floor, Olorunrinu who requested for a handshake from the Speaker as it was done in the past, said “Once upon a time, we had eight of us from PDP in 2015, I said to myself i must join the progressives.”

He described PDP as a party that lacks structure and vision, adding that “i said to myself i must join the progressives which is the ruling party, APC.”

While commending Olorunrinu for the bold step, the Speaker said, “the best party in Lagos is APC, there is nothing to gain in PDP.

“At last we have the only man standing who has now joined those who are standing. We welcome you. You have always been with us, only that you refused to dump the leaking umbrella,” Obasa said.

Some of the PDP leaders from Olorunrinu’s constituency who were at the plenary included, ward chairman, Mr. Hassan Yusuf, Mr. Moses Inuha, Ikechukwu Ikenna among others.