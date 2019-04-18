Kingsley Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Acting Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, has said the state government will leverage on agricultural programmes of United States Agency for International Development, USAID, for increased wealth creation in the state.

Otuaro stated this while playing host to Chief of Party of USAID, Dr Adam Saffer, and his team, visited the state to market the ‘Feed the Future Nigeria Agribusiness Investment, FFNAI.

Delta State is listed among seven focal states. The others are Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger.

“As a government, we came into power with a strong promise of prosperity for all Deltans. We could only deliver on the promise by the economic diversification we embarked upon. What you have on your hands for us fits into our policy thrust and so we will easily leverage on it to create more wealth in the Agricultural Agricultural sector of our agenda,” Otuaro said.

Otuaro also noted that the state government took proactive steps and had already created wealth and jobs for thousands of persons through skills acquisition programmes, the small and medium micro credit loans scheme and empowerment of those living below the poverty line.

Saffer, who led the USAID delegation, in his remarks said the FFNAI project “include agribusiness, agrifinance and agripolicy that can stimulate private sector investment in agriculture.”

