Kanu’s diplomatic relation:  IPOB confident of Biafra freedom

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Tuesday said the ongoing diplomatic shuttles engaged by its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will in no distant time bring actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, expressed confidence that Biafra restoration is gathering momentum with the alleged recent visit of its leader Mazi Kanu to Germany restoration.

According to IPOB, “the diplomatic moves to restore Biafra sovereignty and freedom by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are currently gathering momentum across the whole world.”

“The recent diplomatic move by IPOB leader in Germany yesterday is another sign that Biafra restoration is a divine project and will in no distant time be a reality.

“Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been making serious moves to restore Biafra in our life time which most enemies of Biafra do not know.

However, Kanu in a statement through his twitter handle made available to Vanguard said, “My appreciation to a very gracious host, dear brothers and friends of Biafra, the Chief Rabbi of Munich and Greater Bayern Shmeuel Brodmann, for a wonderful dinner and amazing evening with the family,God bless Biafra,God bless Israel.”