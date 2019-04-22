IYC decries illegal mining in North, calls for resource control

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—IJAW National Congress IYC, has called for the amendment of the 1999 constitution to allow states control and harness natural resources in their areas, noting that with the illegal mining activities in the north the Niger Deltans should also be allowed to drill their crude oil.

National President of the body Roland Oweilaemi in a statement made available to Vanguard said given the mining of solid minerals belonging to the nation, the body would not hesitate in its drive for constitutional reform to allow states in the Niger Delta exercise control over resources in their domain.

His words:”With the rather surprising news of illegal mining activities in the Northern part of the country where powerful individuals are allowed to tap the natural resources in their domains, IYC is calling on the Federal Government to commence the amendment of the constitution by allowing states to harness and control the resources in their domains.

“This call is becoming imperative due to the fact that Niger Delta people want to control the resources in their lands since solid minerals in the north are now reduced to individual ownership in spite of the enabling laws in the country vesting ownership of natural resources on the federal government.

“It is either the government restructures the country by allowing states to harness and control the resources in their domains or we will take every step necessary to exercise control over the resources in our fatherland.

‘’Despite the fact that illegal mining activities are causing a bloody crisis in the North, the government has not deemed it necessary to set up a military joint task force to checkmate the illegal mining activities because the solid minerals in the country are seen as privately owned by ownership to the feudal lords.’’