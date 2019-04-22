It’s official: Easter Monday hottest ever recorded in UK

It is officially the hottest Easter Monday ever recorded in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (the whole of the United Kingdom, UK), the Met Office has announced. In Northern Ireland, temperatures reached a height of 21.4°C and in Wales things heated up to 23.5°C.

This was narrowly topped by Scotland, with temperatures of 23.6°C. But it seems England has had the hottest bank holiday Monday of the four nations, with a recorded high temperature of 25.0°C. The previous record for Easter Monday was 24°C, set during in 2011.

ALSO READ: FOREX: How boy, 16, turned £150 to over £60,000 in less than a year

However, today is not quite the nation’s hottest day of the year so far, as yesterday’s mercury reached 25.5°C in Gosport Hampshire. The Met Office has previously described the high temperatures as “way above average” for the time of year. The Easter weekend has been dry, sunny and hot for most places across the UK, with Brits flocking to their nearest beaches and parks. But forecasters have warned that our blue skies could be short-lived – as the week could end in rain.

Thundery showers are predicted in the west of the country on Tuesday afternoon with cooler and cloudier weather along the North Sea coastline. Come Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will become ‘more unsettled’ with heavy thunderstorms, colder temperatures and ‘very showery conditions’ on the cards.

Vanguard