IPOB, Delta CP disagree over killings

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that Police in Delta State shot dead two of its members during a peaceful procession, Tuesday at Asaba, while the third injured victim died yesterday in a hospital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka, who spoke to Vanguard on phone, however, said, “There was nothing like that, police did not kill anybody.”

IPOB Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful who dismissed the Commissioner’s denial, said, “Nigerian Police killed 2 IPOB members in Asaba yesterday (Tuesday) during a peaceful rally in Asaba, Delta State, while some were taken to hospital.

“One of those taken to hospital was pronounced dead yesterday (Tuesday) evening because of injury he sustained in the course of an attack on the peaceful movement,” he asserted

He gave the names of the dead as Moses Akarachi, Delicious Ifeanyi and Uchenna Oga, noting that they were on sensitisation mission for upcoming Biafra referendum when police killed them.

He insisted the group did not invade any police station, saying, “It is on record that IPOB does not go with arms. Since the inception of this great movement, IPOB members have not been found or involved in any violent act. We are a peaceful movement and remain so till Biafra sovereignty is restored. The whole world is actually aware of IPOB as the most peaceful freedom fighting group”.

Powerful said the legal team of the group has contacted the police and is waiting to know the offence of the arrested members.

His words “Those in police custody are Arize Orji, Nwafor Ifeanyi and Ekene Nwafor (he sustained serious bullet wounds and very unconscious).

“Those with bullet wounds are Aupa Ogbonna and Christopher Ojimahuma.

“Our people are still in the custody of Divisional Police Station Asaba languishing with bullet wounds and police are demanding N90,000 each for their bail,” he added.