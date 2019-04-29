INEC replacing servers nationwide, PDP alleges

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised an alarm over alleged replacements of servers in all states of the federation by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in what it referred as a desperate bid to obliterate the actual results transmitted from the polling centres across the nation in the February 23 Presidential election.



Describing the development as “completely reprehensible,” the party maintained that the move has exposed the culpability of the electoral umpire in the manipulation and rigging of the 2019 Presidential election.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party accused the commission of doing the bidding of the ruling party “after they realized that the servers have information of Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the election.”

The statement further read: “Our party also has details of how the INEC leadership and the Presidency agents procured and detailed computer experts to the commission’s offices to switch the servers, mutilate vital information in the system and attempt to erase all trails of transmitted results to the main server.

“Moreover, our party has been informed about how the INEC leadership, several weeks after the election, used some compromised officials of the commission to manipulate voter registers in some states by ticking names of individuals who did not participate in the Presidential election, as having voted. This is with the view to using such to cover the fictitious results it wrote for the APC.

“What INEC and the Presidency do not understand is that computer software and applications leave traces, signatures as well as footmark. Forensic investigation of the system will reveal the real votes transmitted from the polling centres, which show Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the election.

“The PDP therefore insists on forensic examination of all relevant documents and equipment used for the Presidential election. Our party will continue to be at alert as we stand with Nigerians to reclaim our stolen mandate at the tribunal and no amount of manipulations by INEC will detract from this national resolve.”