ILO to launch new report on OSH today

The International Labour Organization, ILO, is to launch a new report on Occupational Safety and Health, OSH, today.

The report reviews the ILO’s 100 years of achievements in OSH and reveals some of the emerging challenges and opportunities in creating better working environments.

Embargoed copies of the report, Safety and Health at the heart of the future of Work: Building on 100 years of experience will be made available to journalists upon request, starting on the afternoon of Tuesday 16 April 2019 by contacting newsroom@ilo.org.

A press briefing will be held, today in press room 1 at the Palais des Nations.

Speakers will be Joaquim Pintado Nunes Acting head, Occupational Safety and Health and Manal Azzi, Technical Specialist, Occupational Safety and Health. Embargoed documents will be sent automatically to UNOG accredited correspondents as soon as they become available.