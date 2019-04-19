Ihedioha seeks Commonwealth cooperation

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has solicited the support and cooperation of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, CEIC, in uplifting the state’s economic climate and welfare of the citizenry.

Ihedioha, who was a guest at the CEIC Office in the United Kingdom, reportedly had a high level strategic business meeting with the Council’s officials.

The governor-elect explained that he was there to “discuss areas of cooperation and assistance to Imo State by the member states when he assumes office.”

He described the meeting as, “fruitful and forward-looking, with expected strategic cooperation in key areas of wealth creation, agriculture, investment and other critical areas geared towards enhancing and developing our potentials for the economic development of the state.”

Vanguard equally gathered that the Council, which is an investment arm of the Commonwealth nations, expressed commitment to supporting the state in the areas of Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, investment promotion, agricultural potentials, encouraging commonwealth investors to the state, and making Imo an Investment hub, among others.

CIEC officials at the meeting were the Chief Executive, Allan Gemmell; Director of Operations, Sean Leno; and Director of Business Development, AQ Hamza.

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has tasked the incoming members of Imo State House of Assembly to “acquaint themselves appropriately with the real process of legislative duties and responsibilities of the state legislature”.

Ihedioha gave the charge in London, while addressing Imo people resident in the United Kingdom, who gathered at Aldridge Academy, Turlock Road, Tottenham, London.

His words: “I urge members-elect of the Imo State House of Assembly to quickly acquaint themselves with the existing rules of the House. I will inundate them with executive bills once the House is inauguarated.

“Right from day one, upon their inauguaration, I will challenge them with certain executive bills to keep them cracking. It’s sad that our legislature in Imo State had been practically dead in the past eight years because of the out-going governor’s approach that frustrated separation of powers.”