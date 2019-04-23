IGP orders investigation on Gombe Easter accident

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following the unfortunate fatal motor accident which occurred on Sunday, 21st April, 2019 and led to the death of 11 persons and serious injury to thirty (30) others in Gombe, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The accident occurred along Gombe-Biu road.

Eye-witness accounts reveal that the accident occurred as a result of loss of control of the vehicle by the driver while driving along Gadan Malale and heading towards central round about, and on reaching a point at Unguwan waja, rammed into a procession of crowd evidently celebrating Easter.

With assistance of the policemen from Gombe Division, the victims were immediately rushed to Gombe Specialist Hospital where the driver one Corp Assistant Adamu Abdullahi, a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Government House Gombe and 10 others were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the morgue while thirty (30) other persons injured are currently receiving treatment.

Gombe Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the accident to have an on -the-spot assessment as well as the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations said that while condoling the families and friends of the dead and the injured victim, the IGP advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving especially this festive period and beyond.