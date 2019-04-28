I wasn’t given any SUV by NSITF – Ngige

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Reacting to allegations of an SUV gift, the Minister denied being given any SUV, describing the allegations by the NLC as a cock and bull story.

A source close to the Minister said, “the minister set up a nine-man administrative panel with the approval of Mr President. This panel deemed it necessary after the EFCC had submitted its report to the President and the ministry on the issue of missing N45 billion made by the government and private people. The panel was to look into how N5 billion was taken out one day without a voucher.

“If the N18 million will be spent in terms of sitting of the members of the administrative panel’s travels to the 12 regional offices of the agency throughout Nigeria, it is the money well spent.

“It was not true that the minister received any cash monetization or any SUV Jeep from the NSITF, rather when the minister of State was appointed to the ministry and there was no vehicle for him to use as the previous vehicle to the late Minister of State was damaged during the accident, the NSITF assisted and loaned a vehicle to the ministry to be assigned to the office of the minister of state for Labour.

“The Comrade Frank Kokori’s name was never sent to the presidency by the Minister of Labour for the appointment of Chairman in conformity with the act setting up the NSITF.

” What happened was that the NLC President Ayuba Wabba visited the Minister in his office to tell him that they visited the presidency and submitted Kokori’s name for an appointment because according to him government did not consult Labour when they were appointing the Executive Directors which is not true.

“All the story being told about TrustFund Pension and the Federal Government shares viz-a-viz NLC Shares are all cock and bull story and the true story will be told later.”

VANGUARD