I care less about quick popularity — ED iZycs

By Rotimi Agbana

Unlike most musical greenhorns whose major goal is to gain popularity as fast as possible immediately after their debut on the music scene, the reverse is the case for fast rising Jazz musician, producer, video director and multi-instrumentalist, Edwin Isaac Utere, a.k.a ED iZycs.

In a chat with Showtime, the multi-talented singer explained why he is not keen on quick popularity.

“Truly, Jazz music is not a popular genre of music in Nigeria but when your passion, love and attraction to something, plus a drive to stay unique kicks in, every other thing is secondary. I grew up listening to Yanni and I fell in love with creating melodies. Let me create soothing compositions now and worry about popularity later.”

ED iZycs, whose music has been greatly influenced by Kendric Lamar, Jcole, Yanni, Asa and Darey Art Alade added that so far, his passion for Jazz music and persistence to be successful at it has paid off.

“First, I’m signed to a label, Cadilly Entertainment, who signs a Jazz music artiste these days? The label believes in the art form and has invested quite well in it. They released my debut album on April 12th, titled ‘Gold’. They are happy and it is paying off. I’ve performed at countless places, some really public, some really intimate; like setting up for a proposal situation where I create a beautiful ambience for a young man to romantically propose to the love of his life. I get paid for such beautiful moments. I opened for Lauryn Hill when she came to Nigeria and it was an amazing experience”, he noted.

Speaking further, he asserted that there is a bright future for Jazz music in Nigeria.

“It’s very clear. More alternative sounds are emerging, more avenues for listening and consuming such sounds are sprouting, it will only get better and better. It’s a bright future definitely.”