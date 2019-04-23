Hazard agrees terms with Real Madrid over mega transfer

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has agreed personal terms over a move to Real Madrid, it has been claimed.

The Blues winger has long been linked with Los Blancos with manager Zinedine Zidane an admirer. Hazard will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer. That means it will be the last transfer window Chelsea can demand a big transfer fee for the Belgium international.

And now Telefoot journalist Fred Calenge has claimed Hazard has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid should a move materialise.

And with Zidane looking to overhaul his Real Madrid side this summer, Hazard could be on the move.

Drinkwater… charged with drink driving

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted Hazard would be a big asset for the La Liga giants.

“I [would] choose Eden, of course,” Courtois told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

“I really like him, but the choice is up to the board.

“I do not know what will happen. That is not a question for me, but for the chairman and the management.

“The team is what it is now. Karim Benzema is in a good shape and scored 17 goals. [Gareth] Bale started well, but then had to deal with injuries.

“You see in the matches that we have quality, only sometimes it is not possible to score.”

VANGUARD