Guchi blazes with ‘No Be Jazzy’

…Says: ‘Many Nigerian pop stars yet to find their sound’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Rising female singer, Ugochi Onuoha, a.k.a Guchi has expressed concern that most Nigerian artistes are yet to find their sounds, despite the fact that their songs are gaining traction on radio and social media.

The new kid on the block who has just dropped her mother-inspired debut single, “No Be Jazzy”, which hopefully will launch her into the mainstream Nigerian music scene, stated this , while in a chat with Nollynow. The single was released last week,

While admitting that she’s yet to find her sound, Guchi said most emerging artistes churn out songs without content. She noted that her originality and stagecraft will give her an edge over other emerging music stars.

“Many artistes churn out songs without content, as long as we can dance to their sounds. When your song has content, it tends to last longer than necessary. I am not ashamed to say I have not found my sound. So many artistes in Nigeria have not found their sounds. It’s not usually very easy for you to find your sound, but I am working towards finding my own sound”, said the 22 year-old singer.

Guchi added that she started singing at the age of seven, in her church choir. “I’ve had passion for music right from childhood. I started out in my church choir. So, from the very beginning, I have always had passion for music. While growing up, my dad was always playing Michael Jackson. He loved music, and he inspired my interest in music,” the singer muttered. Her debut single, “ No Be Jazzy” which dropped during the week, preaches the virtues of love and patience.

Produced by Beats by Jayy, mixed and mastered by Mixed Monster, the song, according to the Imo State-born Afro pop singer, is based on the daily realities of life. The video of the song which was produced by Unlimited L.A was also released during the week.

Formally based in Abuja, where she grew up, Guchi, who sings Afropop, dancehall and highlife, has been doing music since 2012. However, she relocated to Lagos less than six months ago to ply her trade. The songstress said that her album will be released before the end of the year. With her new single trending already, Guch is poised for a breakthrough in the Nigerian music scene.