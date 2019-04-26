Idowu Bankole

As the world move to attaining global village status it has become very imperative that every young people key into the idea of sharing ideas with everyone around the world such that can help bring about policies that will inspire great leadership, development, and economic prosperity by making sound decisions that not just affect how resources are managed but ensuring human capital development.

The British Council’s Future Leaders Connect programme identifies exceptional young people from around the world and brings them together in the UK for nine days of policy-making and leadership training. Throughout the programme, they are connecting with senior leaders and have the opportunity to visit global institutions.

The future leaders’ programme billed to hold later this year, is one of such programmes where young people come together to meet great and amazing people from around the world and discuss problems that transcend borders and discuss solutions to such identified or perceived problems.

Participants from the following countries: Canada, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Tunisia, UK and USA. applications from Egypt are for public sector employees only and the USA applications are by invitation only, will have the opportunity to interact with global leaders and expert around the world.

Future connect leaders can help young individuals strengthen their policy decisions and give them that sense of self-confidence to see through most of their policy decisions and turn it into reality.

Stakeholders have identified future leaders connect has one true programme that can help participating individuals make a difference in their respective countries.

“it is going to be fascinating the amount of knowledge and experience participants will be garnered from all the participants, speakers and experts in the course of the programme. It will also help participant shape a clear path towards decision making that is global and applicable for everyone”.

“A nine-day intellectual workshop that will shape future governments and transform policy making in delivering core objectives of governance”.

“The programme is said to be an inspiration for people to aspire to be great leaders, intelligent policymakers”

“The global network of emerging policy leaders is a forum where the participant can interact with policy experts and policymakers”

VANGUARD