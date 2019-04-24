FRSC promotes 4 ACMs, 14 corps commaders

The Board of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the elevation of four Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshals (DCM).

It also approved the promotion of 14 Corps Commanders (CC) to Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and 16 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commanders (CC).

A statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja on Tuesday said this was in furtherance to the corps’ objective for greater performance and optimal productivity.

He gave the list of the officers promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshals as; Julius Asom who is the present Special Assistant to the Corps Marshal, Kenneth Nwaegbe Commandant FRSC Academy Udi.

Others are Umar Aliyu, Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 7 Abuja, and Shehu Zaki, Zonal Commanding Officer RS 12 Bauchi.

Kazeem also gave the names of officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshals as, Oluwasusi Familoni, Head of National Vehicle Identification Scheme, Gwagalada, Edward Zamber, Sector Commander, Rivers State Sector Command.

“Angus Ibezim Sector Commander, Jigawa, Ann Marjah, Sector Commander, Taraba, Aliyu Datsama, Commandant , Training school, Jos, Umar Ibrahim, Sector Commander, Kaduna.

“Also, Jonah Etuk, Zonal Head of Operations, Zone RS4, Jos, Christopher Ademoluti, Head of the section , Policy, Yusuf Garba, Sector Commander, Kano State, Godwin Ngueku, Sector Commander, Katsina State.

“Gojara, Head of section, Special duties, and Partnership, Joseph Aremu, Sector Commander, Imo, Fumibi Olawoyin, Head of Special Marshal and Pat Emordi, Sector Commander, Plateau.”

Furthermore, officers promoted to the rank of Corps Commanders include; Roland Onamusi, Ali Tanimu, Hafiz Mohammed, Aliyu Baba, Abiodun Akinlade, Emmanuel Dung among others.

The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello has urged the newly promoted officers to be dedicated to duty.

Vanguard