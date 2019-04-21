Fountain of Life uplifting lives

…..ends Word Explosion Conference

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Fountain of Life Church in Lagos will today round up a week-long activities marking its 27th anniversary tagged Word Explosion Conference with a theme: “New Creation Realities.” It featured seasoned gospel ministers from across the globe including Bishop Mike Okonkwo of TREM, Bishop David Abioye of Living Faith Church, Pastor Tola Odutola of Jesus House, Baltimore, Dr. Cindy Trimm of Cindy Trimm Ministries, Dr. Chris Ugoh of The King’s Assembly, Apostle Bobby Hogan of Christ for the World, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya and her husband, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of Fount-ain of Life Church.

Inaugural service of the church started on April 15, 1992 and since then the church hosts the Word Explosion Confer-ence to mark the occasion.

“One of the word God gave to the set man when the church started is that where the carcass is, there the Eagle will surely gather. The interpretation is, where the Word of God is, the people will be there to be strengthened. So, the conference is a time to bring in ministers to give us what the Lord has given to them for us, which is in most cases support what we are being fed by the set man and the ministers in church,” Pastor Alfred Ohiani. “We have ministers within and outside the country who will minister to us within the cause of the conference.

This year’s edition of the unique Bible teachings, prophetic declarations, and supernatural insights was flagged off by Pastor Tola Odutola who outlined five creative realities; salvation, grace, faith, freedom of our heritage and glory, ending with the narration of a stay with a prim-ary school teacher as a 10-year with un-alloyed dedication which has influenced his work with God since then.

Outlining success story of the church in the last 27 years, the retired deputy director of Department of Petroleum Re-sources, DPR, and assistant pastor to the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Ohiani said: “God has been faithful to us over the years. One of the things the ministry is very much into is affecting the environment and the community. We have a lot of community-related pro-grammes, supporting children in schools, medical support and much more which Pastor Taiwo Olukoya got the vision years back and we’ve been doing that. The ministry is focused in ensuring that the homes are established so as to affect the society and ensure that ministers are raised to that effect in Jesus name.”

According to him, “the church has established a hospital where the less privileged sick receive treatment and support at a subsidised rate. There are cases of patients who cannot and the church has to take full responsibility. The church also supports members with challenges with their children’s educa-tion, some even rents just as a way to show that we are a family church and that’s the way we have been over the years.”

On the significance of this year’s conference, he said: “We will continue to pray for the nation but one thing we need to know is that, He said that a nation that fears God will be blessed. For a nation that does not, they will always be facing challenges, the Bible says that righteous-ness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach.

“That’s why one of the things that this church does is to always commit ourselves to praying for the nation because where there is fear of God, people will begin to do things right.

“So the prayer therefore is to bring people to the point of conviction to know that if we will need a change, it has to start from individuals doing the right things. If I have the fear of God, anything I do will be acceptable before God. In those days, for instance if you are a teacher in a primary school and all of a sudden you come home with a jeep, your father will ask where you got it from; because they know what you earn and know such act can bring a curse to the family.

“So, we must continue to cry to God because with God all things are possible and there will always be a reversal,” he said.

On security, Pastor Ohiani said its un-fortunate that people like to benefit when there’s confusion in other places, stressing “there’s a lot the nation is doing, but in-dividually we also have to make ourselves accountable to God and make us to re-verence God.”

On the kidnapped Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity, the Fountain of Life Church has always been praying for the release of these girls including Leah Sharibu.

“A member of our church, Sister Ony-eka Onwenu is very committed to this cause. The much we can do is to pray while these people continuing to talk to government. We believe that our prayers shall not be in vain,” he said noting that the church cooperate with the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria to contribute to the families of the kidnapped girls.