FIFA U-20 WC: Flying Eagles coach, Aigbogun submits provisional list

Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has submitted a provisional list of 30 players ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The list include Villarreal of Spain up and coming striker Samuel Chukweze, Bologna of Italy midfielder Kingsley Michael and Manchester City’s midfielder Tom Dele Bashiru, but long Afeez Aremu who helped the team to qualify for the World Cup was dropped from the list.

The Flying Eagles have been drawn in the same group alongside Qatar, USA and Ukraine at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

The Squad:

Home-Based: Detan Ogundare, Olawale Oremade, Matthew Yakubu, Mike Zaruma, Rabiu Mohammad, Solomon Onome, Ikouwem Udo Utin, Quadri Liameed, Adewale Oladoye, Peter Eletu, Ernest Chidiebere, Victor Arikpo, Effiom Maxwell, Abubakar Ibrahim, Adeshina Gata, Aniekeme Okon, Sor Collins, Ahmad Ghali, Aliu Salawudeen, Tijani Muhammad, Pascal Durugbor, Saeed Jibril, Valentine Ozornwafor.

Overseas-Based: Samuel Chukwueze, Kingsley Michael, Ash Kigbu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Chinedu Ekene, Henry Offia, Abubakar Jibril, Hamdi Akujobi.

