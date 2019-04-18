FCMB partners ASIF on Corps members empowerment

By Buhari Abu

FIRST City Monumental Bank (FCMB) in partner with Activate Success International Foundation, ASIF have empowered corps members with entrepreneurial skills during the 2019 edition of the ‘Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme’ (YEEP) held across three NYSC orientation camps in Lagos, Abuja and Benue States.

The aim of the ‘Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme’ (YEEP) is to mentor corps members on practical steps to become successful entrepreneurs in their chosen fields and to also provide career guidance.

The initiative which is in line with the bank’s commitment towards youths empowerment in entrepreneurship would create an avenue for sponsoring capacity building programmes embark on by industrious corps members.

The bank constantly seeks for avenues to provide multiple opportunities that would inspire, empower youths with the requisite resources to start successful businesses and enable them to be actively engaged to become successful business owners.

Speakers who spoke at the event include; the founder of Activate Success International Foundation, Ms. Love Idoko who delivered her lecture in Abuja alongside Mr. Seyi Adekunle of Vodi Tailors and popular actor cum broadcaster, Uti Nwachukwu.

Others were, cerebral actor and author, Femi Jacobs and Mr. Apeh Iwodi, an architect cum entrepreneur who was in charge of Lagos while Pastor Abel Uloko, a socioprenuer, thought leader and life coach mentored the corps members on entrepreneur in Benue State.

One of the speakers, Love Idoko while delivering her lecture on ‘Six Things I Wish Every Youth Knew’ said: ‘’Youths must endeavour to make the right decisions, have a plan, be their own greatest fan, detoxify their lives, read books and be a good finisher.

‘’Success as an entrepreneur starts with the right decision. You must never underestimate the impact a single decision can have as one wrong move can ruin a career, business or one’s entire life. ‘’To be successful, you need to have a plan.

‘’No matter where you are in life, you can be successful if you have a plan for action. You also need to look at your life and evaluate the relationships you keep. Some relationships are energy draining and toxic. ‘’If you are serious about your dream, you have to detoxify your life. You must also read books to update your knowledge and remain relevant in your field.”

‘’Then, how you finish will be remembered longer than how you start. Success is not just about starting something; we need to be consistent to finish what we have started.’’

You will recall at the 2018 edition of the event, a total sum of N2.7million was given to the corps members as grants in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Abuja NYSC camps. Similarly, the bank would also be giving grants to lucky young entrepreneurs to support their business idea.