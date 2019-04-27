FCEE warns students to shun cultism or risk expulsion

Dr Pauline Ikwuegbu, Provost, Federal College of Education Eha-Amufu (FCEE) in Enugu State has warned students of the college to shun cultism and anti-social behaviours or risk expulsion.

Ikwuegbu gave the warning in Nsukka on Saturday during the college matriculation of 1,700 National Certificate of Education (NCE) students and 311 first batch degree students in affiliation with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

“Any student caught in cultism or any anti-social behaviour will be expelled.

“Remain focused to your studies as the college authority will not spare any student involved in cultism or anti-social behaviours.

“The college will give students all necessary encouragement and support to enable them to actualise their academic dreams of gaining admission into the institution,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the Vice-chancellor of the UNN, Prof Benjamin Ozumba for making it possible for the college degree awarding affiliation with the university to succeed.

“The college 25th matriculation today is unique in two ways; this is the first time the college is matriculating first batch of degree students that will be awarded UNN degrees on graduation.

“It is also the first time a female provost will be conducting matriculation in FCEE since the college was established in 1981.

“FCEE is grateful to UNN for accepting the affiliation request and National Universities Commission (NUC) for its approval for the college to run degree programmes.

“Staff, students and management of the college is excited on this historic achievement of matriculating first batch of degree students,” she said.

The provost said that her administration had welfare of students at heart, and that all the hostels had been given a face lift, in spite of the fact that she met the hostels on assumption of office in deplorable conditions.

“When I assumed office last year, the students’ hostels were in deplorable conditions but today the story has changed as students can heave a sigh of relief and have testified.

“Welfare of staff and students will continue to be the priority of my administration, I will do everything within my capacity to leave the college better than I met it, “she said.

She commended parents and guardian for choosing the college for their children and assured them that the college had all it takes to give their children quality education.

In a remark the UNN Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ozumba represented by the Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof Dominic Ngwoke in the university urged degree students to be focused in their studies as UNN was known for academic excellence nationally and internationally.

“UNN has zero tolerance for cultism, exam malpractice and violence and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action on students who violate its rules and regulations.

“The institution is known nationally and internationally for academic excellence, so avoid anything that will dent the reputation of the university.

“UNN commends the provost and management of the college for their efforts in meeting terms and conditions for the affiliation, “he said.

Ozumba said six colleges of education including FCEE were affiliated to UNN for the purpose of awarding degrees while the university had been a mentor to three private universities in the country.

Some of the matriculated students in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed appreciation to God who made it possible for them to gain admission into the college and promised to work hard in order to make good results on graduation.

Highlight of the occasion was taken of matriculation vow by the new students.