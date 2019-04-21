Exporters advised on effective tools for global market access

By Ephraim Oseji

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has advised exporters on the appropriate tools to use for access into global market.

Speaking at a one-day workshop for exporters on effective tools for global market access, Mr Babatunde Faleke Regional Co-ordinator, South West NEPC, advised participants to avail themselves, of various e-commerce platforms on trades in other countries.

He said, “Exporters should know the different tools that are used globally especially in terms of e-commerce platforms. People need to know how do I source for my information. Every country has a website for trade and people don’t know this. There are conditions for exports in each country and every country has its own specifics. With a good understanding of these specifics, an exporter would be able to adequately package his products for export”.

In his lecture at the occasion, Mr Kola Awe, CEO, XPTLogistics International, commended NEPC for organising the workshop and its strides in promoting and developing non-oil exports. “NEPC is trying to play its traditional role in promoting and developing non-oil export. We all know that one of the major problem of export is the access to market. A lot of companies and Nigerian entrepreneurs are so eager to go to the world of export considering the efforts of the Federal Government in diversifying the economy”, he said.

Awe, who is also the Chairman of NACCIMA Export Group, emphasised how big , diverse and complex the global market is and various effective tools to access the market through product development, product packaging and labelling.

One of the participants, Ganiyu Kazeem, stressed the need for NEPC to organise workshop on regular basis, describing the latest as very informative and educative.