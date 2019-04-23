Eunisell gets prestigious ISO 9001:2015 recognition

One of the nation’s foremost leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, Eunisell, has joined the big league after being certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015.

The certification, which covers the following categories – sales and supply of industrial and oilfield chemicals and provision of oilfield engineering solutions; well-testing services and early production facilities – was conferred on the company recently.

The international standard certification relates to Eunisell Limited’s quality management system in respect of:-

a) Eunisell demonstrates its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and b) Eunisell aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The benefits accrue to our customers, as the rigid international standards and ongoing training, in order that the Eunisell Limited quality management system and management of processes, resources, product standards, measurement, analysis and improvement through to customer delivery is not only maintained but constantly reviewed and improved upon through internal audit.

Mr. Chika Ikenga, the Group Managing Director, expressed his delight with the certification and promised not to let the company’s standards drop.

“Customer satisfaction has always been the foundation of Eunisell’s brand promise. Now it is mandated and we look forward to continuing to help your business grow through service excellence,” he said.

The International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, nongovernmental organisation that oversees the drafting of ISO 9001 and many other international standards. ISO, through its 164 member organisations, brings together experts “to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.”

Since 1946, ISO has published 21,532 International Standards and related documents, covering almost every industry, including technology, food safety, agriculture, and healthcare. ISO International Standards impact everyone, everywhere.

The ISO 9001:2015 is the most recent certification to be given by the body.