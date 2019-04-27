Emir Sanusi at SUN matriculation: Kano will soon have quality doctors, engineers, others

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Skyline University Nigeria, SUN, the first private university in Kano,yesterday, matriculated 82 pioneer students.

The students were admitted into various bachelors’ degree programmes in the School of Arts Management & Social Sciences, SAMSS, as well as the School of Sciences & Information Technology, SSIT, based on the requirements of the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sudhakar Kota, in his address during the maiden matriculation ceremony, held at the university premises, challenged the students to take advantage of the opportunity to become successful.

“The 2018/2019 academic year is indeed a good start for Skyline University Nigeria”, Kota said.

He urged the students to make the best out of the university, saying, “SUN has given assurance to provide you with quality inputs, technological integration, learning resources and use internationally accepted pedagogies that will enhance your knowledge, skills and competencies with values”.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the university will provide programmes on legal studies, engineering and basic medical courses that are in dire need in Nigeria and across the world.

Kota told the students that it will not be an easy ride, but stressed the university’s commitment to ensuring that they are comfortable and attain their dreams at the end of it all. He affirmed the university’s commitment to the protection of the environment and charged the students to contribute to transforming SUN to green and sustainable campuses.

In his remarks, the special guest of honour, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, encouraged Kano residents to apply to the university in view of its global standards.

He expressed optimism that Kano would soon get more quality doctors and engineers after graduating from the institution.