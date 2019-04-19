EIRS commences aggressive tax enforcement exercise

The Edo State Internal Revenue Service has commenced aggressive tax enforcement exercise to collect revenue owed the state government.

In a statement signed by its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Igbinidu Inneh, the tax agency advised members of the public to take note of the commencement of the exercise and make sure to settle all their tax liabilities to avoid sanctions.

According to him, “This is to notify the general public that the Edo State Internal Revenue Service has embarked on an aggressive Tax Enforcement exercise of all Revenue owed Edo State Government, particularly Income Taxes, Consumption Tax as well as Road Taxes.”

“By this notice, the general public is advised to take note and settle all their tax liabilities to avoid sanctions,” he added.