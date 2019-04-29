EFCC arraigns Governor-elect, Bala Mohammed for bribe-taking

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Monday slam six criminal charges against Bauchi State governor-elect, Senator Bala Mohammed, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The charges marked CR/177/17 border on accepting gratification and acquisition of landed property.

Specifically, the former FCT minister is charged with accepting gratification in the form of a house valued at N550 million on No 2599 and 2600 Cadastral Zone, AO4 Asokoro District, Abuja, from Aso Savings and Loans Plc in 2014.

The commission, through its prosecuting counsel Mr. Wahab Shittu, said the alleged gratification was accepted as reward by Mohammed “for performing your official duties”.

The alleged offence, according to the commission, is contrary to Section 18 (b) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under Section 18 (d).

He is also accused of making a false statement to an EFCC investigating officer, Ishaya Dauda, that he acquired the Cadastral Zone property through a mortgage facility from Aso Savings and Loans.

Mohammed is also accused of failing to make full disclosure of his property on 54, Mike Akhigbe Street, Jabi, Abuja in the course of filing his asset declaration form at the EFCC.

The commission said the offence is contrary to Section 27 (3) (a) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (3) (c).

The prosecution also accused Mohammed of failing to declare a property on Agwan Sarki Kaduna in Kaduna State.

The anti-graft agency also said that the governor-elect made a false declaration that a property on CITEC Kwara House 5, AP Street, Mbora, Abuja belongs to him.

The commission said the property actually belongs to Abubakar Abdu Mohammed.

The agency also accused the governor-elect of using his office in 2014 to confer corrupt and undue advantage upon his associates by allocating four numbers of fully detached duplexes and eleven numbers semi-detached duplexes valued at N314million only through the Presidential Tax Force on Sale of Government Houses to them…”

The alleged offence contravenes Section 19 of the ICPC Act 2000.

