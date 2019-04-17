De Ligt: We fear nobody

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt insists they “have no reason to fear any opponent” after knocking Juventus out of the Champions League.

“It’s unbelievable. We are so happy that we did it and so proud of the team,” De Ligt told ViaSportFotball.

This result follows two draws against Bayern Munich in the group stage, plus eliminating holders Real Madrid with a 4-1 win at the Bernabeu.

“We know that we have a lot of technical quality, so we don’t fear any opponent. We know we can play and, as you can see, we are really good at the moment. We have no reason to fear anyone.

“I am not thinking about the semi-final, I’m just enjoying this moment, as you never know how long it’ll last. It was an unbelievable night and we have to enjoy it.

“I can’t describe how proud I am of these players. I knew we could do it, but the fact that we did is unbelievable.”