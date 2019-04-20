Dafinone urges Okpe community to embrace peace

The chairman of the Sapele Okpe Community Land Trust Association, Okakuro Ede Dafinone has advised the entire Sapele Okpe Community particularly the new executive led by Okakuro Onoriode Temiagin to always live in peace with their neighbours in the town, while urging everyone to support the new caretaker committee executives.

He said, “It is good that indigenes of Sapele do everything humanly possible to protect their land and also live in peace with their neighbours,” stressing that the none indigenes have shown great respect and love, which should continue, because to whom much is given much is expected.

According to him, “We the Dafinones have forgiven any member of Sapele Okpe community who have wronged us in the past, while we are also pleading that any person we may have wronged should find a place in their heart to also forgive and forget the past.”

Responding, Chief Temiagin, thanked Dafinone for hosting the past and present executives of the Community and promised that the new executives will not abandon any project.

Other members of the committee are Otughwor Andrew (Secretary), Efe Abeke (Treasurer), Kizito Ogodo (Financial Secretary), Comrade Dr. Prince Orhomonokpaye (PRO), Prince Jarikre (Spokesman), Victor Onomor (Youth Leader), Royal Natufe (Chief Whips), Akpobasa Abeke (Member), Ayomanor French, (Member) and Obire Freeborn (Member).