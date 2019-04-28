Complete deliverance for all captives (2)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Today, make it, it is a day of fulfilment. It will be a day of the demonstration of the power of God upon your life. You will experien-ce salvation.

Jesus came into this world for the sole purpose of sav-ing sinners and today you will be saved, because it does not matter how far you must have gone into sin and or how deep you must have sank in it. He came to forgive sinners and you are not an exception, because He will forgive you completely and entirely.

Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor;” the gospel is the good news Jesus has brought to preach to the poor who lack goodness. The content of that good news is that God loves you and He has a divine plan for your life. Do not give up because of the challenges life throws at you and do not give in to sin. And do not let the news headlines frighten you because God is still on the throne and those of us who faithfully follow Him will have a future in heaven that is better and brighter than what the world affords.

The essence of the coming of the Messiah is to liberate us from sin and to reconcile us back to our heavenly Father who lives in heaven. The scriptures describe Him in John 1:29, as “…the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” He is able to take our sins away because of His death at Calvary; and His blood sacrifice for our sin was the only perfect offering of atonement sweet enough to appeal and appease the mind of God from intended judgment for past sins committed.

There is no other person like Jesus given among men that can potentially liquidate, that is, settle the payment of our sin debt, through His death on the cross. Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

He is so unique that it takes only His special blood breed once to write off the entire debt of our sin in the memory bank of heaven, which if God had let the assignment to be done by any other personality, it would have taken a colossal for ever time frame in order for such a person to attempt the mission impossible. This is because nobody else could have paid for our sin because all the people in the world are sinners themselves and debtors so they cannot afford to pay for our debts.

Luke 4:18-19 “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.”

Jesus, in an outline above, has clearly stated the reasons that brought Him to this world. But do you know why you are here today? My question is borne from the fact that many people go to church, but they do not seem to understand the core value why they do what they do. So, I am throwing this question to you: what is the purpose of you attending church services? Others spend quality time reading the Bible. What is your reason for reading the Bible? Many others listen to the word of God being preached by a minister of the gospel via the means of electronics. But why do you listen to the word of God? Some even have the penchant for calling the name of Jesus. But why do you call the name of Jesus?

Throughout the world over, the poor in society seem not to possess the basic resources meant for their daily upkeep. Often times, they rely heavily on handouts, which orig-inate from liberal donors who funnel it through hum-anitarian agencies before it could eventually become the survival kit for the very poor.

The mission of the Saviour to preach the gospel to the poor can be likened to the above illustration. Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the Lord…hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor…” Jesus has come to the world so that He would award C of O’s to the poor who cannot afford a mansion in heaven. John 14:2 “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”

Please pay attention. No matter how rich and highly connected you may appear on earth, you will not be able to muscle your way through to heaven with that mater-ial wealth of yours nor that highly placed position you possess. But the good news is that Jesus can buy the best landed property for you in heaven. He can pay it on your behalf. In fact, He has already completed the payment regime for you.

For you to be able to move from this earthly city, where you now leave, to the heavenly city of God, you will need a means of transportation. The cash in your bank accounts cannot be able to take you there nor can a man-made automotive resource spacecraft land you in the heaven of heavens. The only one that can translate and transport you out of earth into heaven is Jesus Christ. He has all the resources required to get you a visa and a passport for heaven.

But you have to part with the inherent nature of sin resident in you, if you must be accepted as a citizen of heaven. This is because heaven is holy, and the angels of God who reside in heaven are holy, and God is a holy God who will not demand anything less than the basic housekeeping rules in heaven.