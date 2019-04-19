Buratai charges soldiers on professionalism

By Nwafor Sunday

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, TY Buratai, Friday commended Nigerian Army, and urged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Disclosing this in his Easter message, Buratai charged soldiers to continue demonstrating their unalloyed loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari selfless services have provided an enabling environment for socio-political activities to thrive.

His words, “It is with utmost gratitude to the Almighty God that I send this goodwill message to officers, soldiers and their families on the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebrations. I want to use this medium to thank all my officers and soldiers for their tireless contributions in tackling the numerous security challenges that have bedevilled our country.

“You have all done very well and I am proud to be your Chief of Army Staff. I want to urge you to continue to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authority as we carry out our roles professionally.

“It is important to state that the Nigerian Army has recorded great successes in various campaigns both home and abroad especially in the ongoing fight against insurgents in the northeast and other internal security operations.

“I must commend the exemplary display of professionalism by troops during OP SAFE CONDUCT in February and March 2019. It demonstrated the professional capacity of the NA to provide enabling environment for socio-political activities to thrive.

“The outpour of commendations to the NA after the elections is a testimony of your determination to uphold the tenets of professionalism as well as my vision for the Nigerian Army. I urge you to sustain the enthusiasm and zeal in rendering selfless service to our dear nation.

“I would also like to commend our troops participating in the on-going counterinsurgency operations in the North East and other operations across the country. I urge you not to rest on your oars, but to continue to maintain the tempo in your various places of primary assignments. Let us all ensure we continue to give our best in the discharge of our duties.

“Let me state here that, we shall continue to remember and pray for the repose of the souls of our departed gallant colleagues who have paid the supreme price in the course of their duty to our fatherland. Our hearts are with their families always.

“May the Almighty God grant them eternal rest, Amen. We shall continue to do our best to ensure the comfort of our officers, soldiers and their families including the families of our departed colleagues. May I also reassure you that issues bordering on training and welfare will continue to receive adequate attention.

“I want to use this medium to express our appreciation to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly for their continuous support to the Nigerian Army. The Nigerian Army is committed, determined and focused in ensuring the total defeat of the insurgents in the northeast as well as other forms of aggression in other parts of the country while ensuring the defence of the territorial integrity of the nation.

“Let me remind you all that as officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, we must continue to carry out our constitutional roles in the most professional and responsive manner with total loyalty and subordination to civil authority.

“Commanders at all levels must continue to show leadership and ensure that personnel are continually reminded of their roles in the current democratic dispensation.

“Finally, I urge you to continue to demonstrate your unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and to remain apolitical while ensuring the sustenance of democracy. I wish you all a happy Easter celebration. Thank you and God bless.”