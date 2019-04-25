BREAKING: Senator Dariye Co-sponsors a motion from Prison

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, All Progressives Congress, APC, Plateau Central who is presently serving a ten-year jail term in the prison is co-sponsoring a motion in the Senate.

Presenting a motion entitled, ” Senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by Armed Bandits” by Senator Shehu Sani, PRP, Kaduna Central Thursday, Dariye’s name was listed as one of the co-sponsors.

Shehu Sani and one hundred and eight Senators co-sponsored the motion which is at the moment being debated on by the Senators.

Senator Dariye who was sentenced by the court for 14 years and still in the prison appeared as number 89 as a co-sponsor.

It would be recalled that during his arraignment at the FCT High Court Gudu, in Abuja on Tuesday, 12th, June 2018, the Court sentenced him to 14-years imprisonment for fraud and misappropriation of funds.

But the Court of Appeal in Abuja later reduced the jail term of Dariye to 10 years, just as the appeal court had said that while the conviction was right, the former governor should have been jailed for 10 years.

The court reduced the sentence of 14 years to 10 years for criminal breach of trust while a similar conviction for diversion of N1. 62 billion ecological funds were reduced from two years to one year. The sentences are to run concurrently, as the previous judgment in June, meaning Mr. Dariye has now been effectively jailed 10 years.