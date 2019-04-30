Breaking: Senate passes 2019 budget

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Senate, Tuesday passed the 2019 Appropriation bill. The decision of the house was sequel to the presentation of the bill by the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

The chairman of the Committee, Danjuma Goje, announced an increase in the budget to 8.91 trillion.

N10billion be provided to assist victims of Zamfara State crises and should be added to the total figures.

Tinubu backing Lawan, Gbajabiamila because of 2023 – Saraki

However, the figure is higher than what Buhari presented to the joint session of the national assembly on December 19 by N86 billion.

In his remarks, the senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki said “I want to thank our colleagues, particularly for their understanding and for us to be able to meet todays deadline in passing the Bill and thank the committee on appropriation too.

9th Senate: Buhari will not interfere in the emergence of leadership – Presidency

“I hope that with this Budget passed, the Executive will also ensure the full implementation of the Budget for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole”.