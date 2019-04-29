Breaking: Protests hit Imo polytechnic 

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Hundreds of protesters, Monday, blocked the entrance to the Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard gathered that the protests kicked off at about 08:58 am at the front of the institution’s gate, by the people said to be from Ohaji/Egbema.

At the time of the protests, students, as well as staff of the institution, could not have access into the institution because the gate was locked.

Their reason, according to the protesters, was to express their disapproval of the announcement of the relocation of the institution to Ehime Mbano local government area of the state.

It should be recalled that the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, recently made public a press statement, that the Imo Poly, has been relocated to Ehime Mbano.

However, some of the protesters who called on Vanguard said that they would continue the protest until the government listened to them.

