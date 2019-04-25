Breaking: Police reshuffle pattern of work

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Police, Thursday reshuffled its pattern of work to enable officers deliver diligently.

Disclosing this at the maiden conference of the heads of Nigeria Police medical facilities held at the force, headquarters, Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, ordered that shift duty structure of the force which is currently a 12-hour, 2-shifts system should be reverted to the traditional 8- hours, 3-shifts shift standard.

Adamu, who charged officers on professionalism, said that the current Police Management, would ensure that the challenges facing the force, as well as career and welfare would be addressed on a sustainable basis.

His words, “Second, to aid in enhancing the emotional, psychological, physical and medical well-being of all police personnel with a view to keeping them fit and preparing them for optimal law enforcement service delivery.

“Policing being a highly demanding job physically, mentally and psychologically, it is pertinent to note that efficiency in discharge of Police duties requires a good state of physical, mental and psychological wellbeing.

“Indeed, arguments have been raised that the resonating incidents of misuse of firearms and other extra-judicial actions by police personnel often result directly from work-related stresses and emotional conditions which disorient their rationality.

“In consideration of this, I have ordered that with immediate effect, the shift duty structure of the Nigeria Police which is currently a 12-hour, 2-shifts system should be reverted to the traditional 8- hours, 3-shifts shift standard.

“This directive is specifically informed by the need to address a major, age-long occupational stress or which long hours of duty engenders among personnel in the Nigeria Police Force and which occasions depression and abuse of power and other unprofessional conducts.

“For purpose of clarity, henceforth, no police personnel should be made to perform any duty exceeding 8-hours within a space of 24 hours unless there is a local or national emergency.

“All of these, if not medically managed, could engender unprofessional reactions with fatal consequences to the affected police personnel and members of the public.

“Additionally, the NPMS must start emplacing strategies and techniques including cognitive therapy and emotional intelligence models that will strengthen the stress management capacity and operational resilience of all personnel. I challenge you to engage these issues as part of your agenda for this Conference.”