Breaking: Pencom N9trn Probe: Panel Chairman resigns

…says he turned down an attempt to be bribed
By Emman Ovuakporie
The House of Representatives ad-hoc Chairman, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonnayinma, probing the N9trn pension regulatory body, Pencom activities since 2017, on Thursday, resigned citing unnecessary pressures and an attempt to bribe him to scuttle the investigative hearing.
Also read: Attempt to corrupt Adamu Adamu brings you trouble – Okebukola
Agbonnayinma also indicted a fellow lawmaker who allegedly collaborated with the regulatory body to offer him a bribe to ‘kill’ the probe. Details soon…