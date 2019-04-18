Breaking: Pencom N9trn Probe: Panel Chairman resigns

…says he turned down an attempt to be bribed

By Emman Ovuakporie

The House of Representatives ad-hoc Chairman, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonnayinma, probing the N9trn pension regulatory body, Pencom activities since 2017, on Thursday, resigned citing unnecessary pressures and an attempt to bribe him to scuttle the investigative hearing.

Agbonnayinma also indicted a fellow lawmaker who allegedly collaborated with the regulatory body to offer him a bribe to ‘kill’ the probe. Details soon…