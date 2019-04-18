Breaking: CCT fires Walter Onnoghen as CJN (VIDEO)

By Nwafor Sunday

The Code of Conduct Tribunal, Thursday convicted the resigned Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen for breaching the code of conduct for public officers.

He was stripped off his post as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council and also the chairmanship of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

CCT chairman, Danladi Umar, ordered the immediate removal of Onnoghen from office as the CJN.

