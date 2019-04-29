Breaking: Covering of faces banned in Sri Lanka

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of about two hundred and fifty, (250), people in the Easter attack on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, President Maithripala Sirisena, Monday banned the covering of faces for easy identification.

He said he was using an emergency law to impose the restriction from Monday. According to him, “Any face garment which hinders identification will be banned to ensure security”.

His orders were criticized by Muslim leaders.

However, days after the attack, Sri Lankan government mounted enough security to secure the nooks and crannies of the country. Over the weekend thousands of Sri Lankan troops stood guard on the streets, protecting churches and mosques.

Nigerian, African churches boom in London

Sunday church services were cancelled across the country as a precaution, but worshippers in the capital gathered to pray outside St Anthony’s Shrine, which was badly damaged in the attacks.

Report from BBC has it that the number of people arrested in connection with the killings rose to 150. Security personnel’s are also hunting for around 140 followers of the jihadist group Islamic State.

The jihadist group Islamic State were accused of being behind the attacks.