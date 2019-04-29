AUDIO: Conspiracy to remove, replace incumbent Amnesty Coordinator, Dokubo, revealed 

A fresh conspiracy to remove and replace the incumbent coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo has been uncovered.

According to a leaked phone conversation, the conspiracy was hatched between the current Director of Finance and some contractors of the programme.

In the phone conversation, the contractor, one Arch. Bribena, did not hide his disdain and willingness to collaborate with the DFA to remove Dokubo who also doubles as the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs.

ALSO READ: Our pastors and their private jets

The DFA clearly called Prof. Dokubo a foolish man and more than once, said: “He is Powerless”. He also claimed that the days of Prof. Dokubo are numbered and that when he is removed, the most senior officer takes over. As it stands, the director of finance is the most senior civil servant currently working in the office.

Arch Miebi Bribena, who, during the era of the former Amnesty Coordinator, was investigated for contact scam was heard in the recording, boasting that he is more qualified to run the affairs of the Amnesty office.

As more drama unfolds reports have it that a series of sponsored protests would soon rock the region.

Listen to the audio.