APC, APP, MRDD challenge PDP victory in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Election petition Tribunal siting in Yola in Adamawa, has received three Petitions challenging the victory of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governor-elect Ahmadu Fintiri.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Mr Godwin Ezenwa, made this known, yesterday in Yola.

Ezenwa said All Progressives Congress (APC), Action People’s Party (APP) and Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD) had filed petitions challenging the victory of PDP governorship candidate in the March 23rd governorship election.

Look for good brains when forming new cabinet, Ganduje urges Buhari

Ezenwa explained that with the three petitions that beat the dateline, the tribunal now has 22 petitions.

He said the petitions comprised three for Governorship, two for Senator, seven for House of Representatives and 10 for House of Assembly.