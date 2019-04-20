Another feather to Akpabio’s cap

By Ayo Onikoyi

A golden fish they say has no hiding place.For former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, this is indeed true in every sense.

Undoubtedly, he is perhaps the most garlanded Governor in the nation’s recent history for the uncommon transformation he brought to Akwa Ibon State. Years after leaving as helmsman of the ‘’Land of Promise” Akpabio’s light continues to glow as his footprints remain invisible and rightly so

Unlike some former governors whose road projects are today craters, it is on record that not a single road project constructed by Akpabio has a single pothole, ten years after. The story is the same across education, health, power, agriculture, infrastructure, environment and more.

It was therefore another reward for excellence as the Senator was honored with the ‘’Reaching for the Stars” award by 25 Rights Groups in Abuja recently.

Education, crucial for peace, security, rule of law—Saraki

The groups which included the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Centre for Rule of Law, Crime Victims Foundation among others were full of praises for the exploits of the former governor.

Mrs. Grace Ogbuji and Comrade Olasupo Ojo of the Crime Victims Foundation and Centre for Rule of Law, respectively, said they were touched by Akpabio’s successes as he has his hands on everything that makes Akwa ibon what it is today

According to them, even representing UNILAG, Don and Professor of Constitutional Law, Prof. Akin Oyebode who was in the state with them for a three-day training for police officers in the state, was full of praises for the ex-governor.

Akpabio who was flanked by social commentator, Emmanuel Umohinyang and Akwa Ibon APC chairman, Mr. Ini Ukupido told the groups that the award could not have come at a better time, promising to join forces with the groups for the betterment of the society.