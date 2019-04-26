Anchor Borrowers: Association lauds CBN, ABP for acquiring 600 tractors

The North East Commodity Association (NECAS), accredited by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) has been commended for acquiring 600 tractors to promote mechanised farming.

The commendation was made in a communique by the NECAS Chairman of the committee, Mr Umar Bello, and the Secretary, Mr Waziri Mustapha, at the end of its just-concluded stakeholders meeting in Yola.

The meeting which brought together participants from NECAS, Bank of Agriculture, CBN, ABP and NEXIM Bank also lauded the Federal Government and other stakeholders for what it described as “the revolution in rice production”.

It urged the CBN to assist in screening farmers to avoid multiple registration by benefitting farmers and tasked service providers for the ABP to come up with verifiable data on farmers.

It also tasked inputs suppliers to ensure the supply of quality inputs that must be inspected by store managers and extension agents on arrival.

NECAS urged the Federal Government to buy produce directly from the commodity association instead of using middle men.