Amo farm unveils Noiler bird initiative to empower rural communities

By Providence Emmanuel

Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery, AFSH, Limited, has unveiled Noiler bird initiative to curb poverty and malnutrition among rural dwellers, especially women and youth.

Noiler Bird is a multicoloured dual-purpose breed that is suitable for back yard rearing, the breeder stocks are well vaccinated and maintained under stringent Biosecurity to produce a chick with good livability and performance.

Also, Group Managing Director, GMD, Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery, Dr Ayoola Oduntan, said that per capita consumption of chicken in Nigeria is 2kg. Saying, “On the average, a Nigerian consumes one chicken per year. The market we are targeting is the market that cannot even afford the smuggled chicken. This doesn’t affect the poultry market that is growing every year.

Oduntan who said this at a media parley in Lagos, added that the initiative was designed to ensure Nigerian children whom UNICEF said could die of severe acute malnutrition, are safe and the quality of life in the rural areas in Nigeria, especially women, is improved by enhancing their income opportunities while providing quality source of proteins for them and their children.

He stated: “The population of Nigeria that we are targeting with Noiler are those that, unless we empower them, they would not be able to eat chicken from an average poultry farm. It is the responsibility of every Nigerian, especially anyone that can afford at least two square meals, to ensure the scourge is tamed. It is easy for us to get comfortable in the cities without being in touch with challenges facing rural Nigeria with respect to poverty and malnutrition.

“If UNICEF says more than 240 Nigerian children die of hunger each day, it is the duty of all of us to ensure the figure is drastically reduced. We can’t continue to approach international communities with caps in our hands begging for alms when we have all it takes to curb hunger and poverty in a nation described as the giant of Africa.

“Having observed that malnutrition, maternal and child mortality and issues around gender inequality are challenges being faced essentially by women in the rural areas. The depth of this issue cannot be described on the surface level. Through years of research from 2003 to 2014 and ongoing, Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Ltd began looking into the production of a Dual-Purpose bird with very low maintenance which can sustain the people and tackle the challenges they face,” he said

Also speaking, Chief Operating Officer, AFSH, Dr Anand Burra, said that the initiative would help eradicate poverty and malnutrition in the country, especially in the rural areas.

He explained that Noiler birds are affordable, enduring, and easy to rear, saying, “They produce eggs four times more than their native counterparts. While the male matures to table weight of between 2.0 to 2.5 kg at 14 weeks, while the native chicken takes 10 months to gain 1.5kg body weight, under similar condition. The uniqueness of the Noiler Bird is that it can live on scavenging, kitchen waste and unused grains.

“Chicken and egg are still luxurious food for most of the rural population. The current average daily protein intake of about 8 -13g is far below the recommended minimum daily protein intake of 20g for developing countries. A person needs 1gm protein per every kilo of body weight per day for normal growth and development the help of Noiler, the deficit in the daily standard consumption for protein which 20grm/person/day can be provided for. Taking a scenario of a family of five with at least 24 Noiler birds, each member can gain additional 16grm/person/day of protein from its eggs and meat,” he said