Alleged UNILAG gang-rape: Court refuses 3 students bail

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has refused the bail application of three students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) accused of the gang-rape of a fellow student.

Reports have it that Justice Soladoye ruled on Monday that due to grievous nature of the offence, the court using its discretionary powers will deny the students bail.

She also noted there were no compelling nor exceptional circumstances provided in their applications that will warrant bail being granted to them.

“The applicants are denied bail and this honourable court shall give this case accelerated hearing,” Justice Soladoye said.

The students- Moboluwaji Omowole, 19, Chuka Chukwu, 19 and Peace Nwankama, 19 face a three-count charge of defilement of a child, permitting the defilement of a child in a premises and procuration.

On April 18, a codefendant James Aguedo, a 20-year-old student of Babcock University’s bail application was also denied by the court because he did not provide compelling circumstances to warrant bail being granted to him.

The ruling on the bail application of another codefendant, 20-year-old Josephine Osemeka will hold on May 2.

They denied the charge.

The complainant had on Feb. 26 testified in court that she was lured by Nwankama who was her roommate to High Rise, a staff quarters hostel at UNILAG.

She said she was gang-raped at High Rise by eight students and the sexual assault was video taped.

According to her, she was also blackmailed with the video and further gang-raped on other occasions by the defendants and their accomplices who are now at large.

The five students have been remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons since Feb. 26, the day they were arraigned for the alleged offences.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until May 2 for trial.