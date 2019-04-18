Again, tanker laden with fuel falls in Imo 

A tanker laden with fuel Thursday fell down on one side of the road at Methodist junction, along MCC road in Owerri.

This is coming days after Vanguard reported another tanker loaded with kerosene, fell down at Hospital junction, along Portharcourt road, where hundreds of people were engaged in scooping of the product.

However, Vanguard gathered that the fallen of the tanker was the second incident since this month.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that, it happened about 02:45 pm as the tanker driver, was struggling with his stirring to escape from the damaged side of the road.

An eyewitness narrated: “We thank God that the owners of the two fuel stations at the Methodist junction, especially the ocean oil and gas, responded immediately by calling police officers who came and took over the control of vehicular traffic along the road.

“If not, a lot of people would have started coming close to see how they can steal fuel from the tanker. I commend the effort of the police in controlling the traffic, since afternoon.”

He went further to advise the state government to “Please let our government put this road in order. You can see the two sides of the road are bad. We just have only sand no tarred. Let the contractor handling this road to come back and commence work immediately for the good of the people living in this area.

“Do you know that without the policemen intervention, people would do something funny and collect fuel as much as they need. The next thing you here is fire and many will die.”

However, as at the time filling this report, there was an ongoing plan to transfer the fuel to another tanker, just as the policemen were seen surrounding the area to avoid any kind of danger.

The tanker laden with fuel lying down on one side of the road, at MCC by Methodist junction. Photos by Chinonso Alozie