AFCON 2019: Super Eagles plan to storm Egypt early

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are planning to be the first team to arrive Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where they hope to win their fourth title.

The idea, according to team officials, is to afford the Super Eagles an ample opportunity to acclamatise and prepare adequately for the tournament in which they are one of the favourites.

The Eagles will begin their campaign in Group B that includes Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi with a game against Burundi on June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.

Team Spokes man Toyin Ibitoye told NAN that the Eagles will camp in Asaba where they would play a a friendly before jetting out to Egypt to play another friendly with Senegal.

“The team will have few weeks of camping in Asaba, but we want to be in Egypt early to start preparations.

“The plan is for us to get to Egypt at least seven or eight days before our first match. So, in Egypt, we will play a friendly against Senegal because we want to really focus on getting our players fresh.

“There is a need to understand that AFCON is coming up at the end of European football season, so the trick is to get the players fresh and keep them away from injuries.

“It is going to be a tough challenge in Egypt, so the coach has been talking to the players on his approach and the need for them to be fit so that we can come together to play the tournament with full blast,” he said.

Ibitoye said that Egypt remained the tournament favourites considering the fact that they were the host nation and also have a good squad.

“The tournament will be taking place in Egypt so they are the favourites and also have a good squad. Morocco also comes to mind and Senegal.

“The likes of the defending champions, Cameroon and Ghana are potential winners and outsiders such as South Africa, Mali and Guinea; these are teams that can spring surprises,” he said.

VANGUARD