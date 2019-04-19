AFCON 2019: Prof. Asarf Sobhy, Egypt’s Minister for Youths and Sports, says the six stadia for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, will be ready by mid-May.

Sobhy, stated this on Friday in Cairo, when journalists from 20 African countries including Nigeria, participating in the 53rd training course for Young African Journalists, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that Egypt was not building new stadia for the tournament, but carrying out renovation and upgrading of six existing stadia.

He said the country was confident of completing the renovation on the schedule, as the time management and project execution for the stadia were going as planned.

He said that Egypt glad to host the 2019 African Cup of Nations, and to receive youths from various African countries for the forthcoming tournament.

According to him, the confederation tournament will further strengthen the diplomatic ties between the participating African countries.

The minister said that the government of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, was very passionate about the rights of women, adding that the 2014 constitution permitted 25 per cent quota for women’s participation in local council.

He said the act provided space for at least 13,500 women across Egypt to partake in local development and decision-making processes.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, with the theme “Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations” would commence from June 21 to July 19, and 24 teams were expected to participate. (NAN)

