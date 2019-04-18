AFCON 2019: CAF shuns Nigerian referees again

Once again Nigerian referees will not whistle at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday released the list of 27 officials that will handle the games of the 2019 AFCON tournament and it followed a decade long tradition of Nigerian referees missing out on FIFA and CAF tournaments.

FIFA WWC: Super Falcons can improve, says Dennerby

The 2019 African Cup of Nations will take place in Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

Full list of referees:

Mostafa Gharbal (Algeria), Helder Martinez (Angola), Joshua Bondo (Botswana), Pacifique Ndabihawenimana (Botswana), Aliom Aliom (Cameroon), Gehad Geresha, Mahmoud El-Banna, Amine Omar (Egypt), Bacary Gassama (Gambia), Daniel Laria (Ghana), Peter Waweru (Kenya), Mamadou Keita (Mali), Radwan Jaid, Nour ElDin El-Jaafari (Morocco), Jackson Bafaza (Namibia), Jean Jack Ngambo (DR Congo), Louis Hazikimana (Botswana), Megete N’Diaye (Senegal), Bernard Camille (Seychelles), Al-Fadel Mohamed Hussein (Sudan), Victor Miguel (South Africa), Sadek Al-Salmy, Youssef El-Sarairi, Haitham Kairat (Tunisia), Gianni Sikazowi (Zambia).