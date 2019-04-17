Abiodun pledges to complete abandoned projects after Amosun’s exit

Daud Olatunji

The Ogun state Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun has pledged to complete all abandoned projects after the expiration of the outgoing Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s administration.

He, however, gave the condition that he would complete projects that are beneficial to the people.

Abiodun made the pledge on Wednesday while inaugurating members of the Economic Transition Committee and those of the Work Groups in Ogere-Remo area of the state.

Abiodun said, “Government is a continuum. Therefore, the next Administration will continue the implementation of the ongoing projects that have a clear line of sight to the upliftment of Ogun State and benefits to the people.”

“I hope that the incumbent government will provide to us timeously accurate information on all the ongoing projects in the state and the general state of affairs of our common patrimony”.

Abiodun inaugurated the Economic Transition Committee comprised 23 members while the Work Groups have 235 persons totalling 258.

Abiodun said the inauguration of the committees is an attestation to his promise to run an all-inclusive government.

He said the gesture is to “elaborate on the (Abiodun’s) campaign manifesto, identify and distil the pressing needs of the state and our people, recommend specific programmes and policies and develop a measurable and realistic roadmap, including identifying low hanging fruits, for implementation.”

They were also charged to identify means of funding the new government when it is inaugurated on May 29.

“There is no gainsaying that funding will be a major constraint, hence our recognition of public-private partnership as a veritable tool for funding in a manner that keeps the interest of the state paramount while delivering significant value to all the stakeholders. Therefore, the Work Group on Finance is enjoined to identify creative means of funding to support the realisation of the governance agenda.”