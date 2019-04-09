9 prisoners regain freedom in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

Nine prisoners of the Federal Prison, Owerri, have regained their freedom, courtesy of the jail delivery session carried out by the Imo State Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi.

The lucky prisoners included Anayo Akuneme, Paul Okoro, Chimaobi Nwosu, Ifeanyi Ekezie, Solomon Igbosoroeze, Chukwuka Emeribe, Onyinye Ekegha, Emmanuel Christopher and Eze Maduabuchi.

Speaking before the commencement of the exercise, Justice Nnadi explained that the law empowers the State Chief Judge to periodically look into the status of prison prisoners, with a view to setting free, those that may have spent more time than they would have, if properly convicted.

He recalled that when a similar exercise was conducted late last year, no fewer than 29 prisoners were set free.

Father, son behead woman, granddaughter

“The jail delivery exercise would continue after the Easter break. I have no doubt that what we are doing today will ultimately add up to the people’s happiness during the Easter festivities”, Justice Nnadi said.

The Chief Judge ordered that the cases of three detainees, Fidelis Allison, Samuel Okoroafor and Christiana Eze, who were not aware of the pendency of their matters, should resume immediately in court, wherever they are listed.

Justice Nnadi charged all the freed detainees to “refrain from anything that would bring you back into confinement. You must be of good behaviour and an asset to the society”, Nnadi said.

Vanguard recalls that the Federal Prison Owerri, which was constructed by the colonial masters to take care of about 500 is today, housing 2,127 inmates.

According to the statistics displayed on board, 2,069 inmates are males, 58 are females, while only 214 are convicted and serving their terms in the prison.