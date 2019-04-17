Breaking News
Translate

17 dead after bus falls into ravine

On 5:25 pmIn News by adekunleComments

A bus fell 200 meters into a ravine, leaving 17 people dead after a collision involving two trucks, Bolivian police said on Monday.

Onlookers and rescuers gather around a bus that crashed in Jagtial district in India’s southern Telangana state on September 11, 2018.
A bus carrying pilgrims from a temple in southern India on September 11 veered off the road and plunged into a valley killing 43 people, an official said. / AFP PHOTO / –

The bus was attempting to overtake a truck on Sunday night when it crashed head-on into another to the north of La Paz, police chief Yuri Calderon said.

“That’s why the vehicle lost control and went over the cliff (falling) 200 meters and producing the death of 17 people,” said Calderon.

He said the number of wounded was being counted and some of those had been transferred to La Paz while firefighters were working at the scene.

Rescuers descended the precipice on a rope and brought up the victims and survivors one by one, television images on the Unitel channel showed.

The bus, operated by Totai, was traveling north from La Paz, the administrative capital, to the Amazon town of Rurrenabaque.

Bolivia has a sorry record when it comes to deadly bus accidents.

National Sports Festival made 163 millionaires, Dalung claims

Already this year, 22 people died when two buses collided in January on the road between the southern regions of Oruro and Potosi.

The very next day 12 people died after a bus careered over a cliff edge close to the city of Sucre in south-central Bolivia.

And in February, 24 people died in an accident between a bus and a truck in Oruro.

Scientist claims he can clone Messi


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
//BODY PART, INSERT IN BODY OF THE WEBSITE